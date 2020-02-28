Alamo Group (ALG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $112.84, changing hands as low as $99.88 per share. Alamo Group, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALG's low point in its 52 week range is $92.44 per share, with $132.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.36.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.