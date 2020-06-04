Alamo Group (ALG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $111.00, changing hands as high as $111.06 per share. Alamo Group, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALG's low point in its 52 week range is $70.99 per share, with $132.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.34.

