Alamo Group (ALG) Q2 Revenue Beats 0.7%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) beat expectations in Q2 2025, rising to $419.1 million—above the $408.1 million consensus and up 0.7% year over year.

Diluted EPS (GAAP) of $2.57 missed the $2.71 estimate, with results affected by a $0.21 non-cash foreign exchange (FX) charge.

The Industrial Equipment Division delivered strong organic growth and margin expansion, while the Vegetation Management Division remained soft but showed operational improvement.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG), a diversified manufacturer of infrastructure and agricultural equipment, released its second quarter results on August 6, 2025, reporting notable top-line growth and operational gains, despite missing consensus GAAP earnings per share (EPS) estimates. The company’s revenue (GAAP) reached $419.1 million, outperforming analysts’ forecast of $408.1 million. However, diluted EPS (GAAP) came in at $2.57, falling short of the $2.71 estimate due primarily to a non-cash foreign exchange impact. Operationally, the period reflected margin improvements and robust results from its Industrial Equipment Division, though performance in Vegetation Management remained subdued. Overall, the quarter highlighted both progress in execution and lingering challenges in selective segments.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS – Diluted (Non-GAAP) $2.57 N/A $2.42 6.2 % Revenue (GAAP) $419.1 million $408.1 million $416.3 million 0.7 % Income from Operations (GAAP) $47.1 million $43.3 million 8.8 % Operating Margin (GAAP) 11.2 % 10.4 % 0.8 pp Net Income (GAAP) $31.1 million $28.3 million 9.8 %

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Alamo Group designs and manufactures equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture, and industrial applications. The company primarily serves governmental, agricultural, and industrial customers, offering products ranging from mowers and snow plows to industrial vacuums and forestry equipment.

Recent strategic focus has centered on acquiring complementary businesses, diversifying market reach, and introducing innovative products. Success for Alamo Group depends on absorbing tuck-in and larger acquisitions, maintaining a balanced portfolio across segments and geographies, and launching products that meet evolving industry needs. Cost control, supply chain resilience, and regulatory compliance are ongoing themes, particularly as the company responds to global trade and tariff uncertainties.

Quarterly Performance and Key Developments

GAAP revenue was $419.1 million, exceeding consensus expectations by $11.0 million. This beat came on the strength of the Industrial Equipment Division, where net sales (GAAP) climbed 17.6% to $240.7 million compared to the prior-year period. Key products, such as vacuum trucks and snow removal equipment—used in municipal and contractor infrastructure maintenance—drove growth, each up more than 20%. Ordering activity remained strong, and the division held a backlog above $500 million, signaling continued demand in governmental and specialty contractor markets.

The division’s operating margin improved to 14.3%, aided by strong sales and improved operating efficiencies. Backlog, a measure of unfilled customer orders, stood at $509.6 million for the division, down from $550.9 million in Q2 2024. This backlog gives the business reasonable visibility into future demand.

Conversely, the Vegetation Management Division experienced a 15.7% decline in GAAP sales to $178.4 million year over year. The division’s products—ranging from agricultural mowers to forestry mulchers—saw a sequential pickup compared to Q1, with Vegetation Management Division net sales increasing 8.8% sequentially, but ongoing headwinds in agricultural and forestry end markets weighed heavily. Its operating margin came in at 7.1%, which included costs associated with manufacturing facility consolidations. Order volumes increased for the fifth consecutive quarter, suggesting a gradual recovery is underway, though the division’s total backlog remains below historic highs.

Across the company, consolidated gross profit remained stable while gross margin slipped marginally to 25.8% (GAAP). Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses declined 6.1% to $57.1 million, reflecting successful cost reduction efforts completed in 2024. This reduction in overhead contributed to an 83 basis point improvement in consolidated operating margin, which reached 11.2%. Management highlighted that foreign currency translation negatively impacted EPS by $0.21 per share—a non-cash item that masked the gains from underlying operations.

A notable development was the acquisition of Ring-O-Matic, which specializes in trailer-mounted vacuum excavation equipment. This addition, funded with cash, strengthens Alamo Group’s product lineup in industrial vacuums and aligns with its acquisition-driven growth strategy. Integration efforts are underway, and the acquisition is intended to bolster market share and product breadth for the Industrial Equipment segment.

The company made further progress in deleveraging, reporting net debt (non-GAAP) of just $11.3 million at period end, down substantially from $175.1 million a year earlier (Q2 2024). This improvement supports the company’s ability to invest in further acquisitions or internal initiatives.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Risks

Management remains optimistic for the second half of FY2025 and into 2026, citing robust backlogs, improved order trends in Vegetation Management, and margin gains in the Industrial Equipment Division. While no specific earnings or revenue guidance was provided, the company expects continued strength in its core markets and further operational improvement in vegetation as plant consolidation synergies take effect. Persistent risks highlighted by management include tariff-driven cost inflation, ongoing agricultural market softness, and potential foreign exchange volatility, which could affect reported results even as the underlying operations remain healthy.

Investors should keep an eye on several factors in upcoming quarters: progress in integrating Ring-O-Matic, sustained margin gains from recent cost actions, and clear signs of recovery in agricultural and forestry equipment demand within Vegetation Management. Monitoring tariff impacts and the durability of governmental spending in infrastructure and maintenance will remain critical for assessing Alamo Group’s outlook. The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.30 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

