Alamo Group (ALG) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Alamo Group said on April 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 17, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $176.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.50%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.47%, the lowest has been 0.35%, and the highest has been 0.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.39 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.69%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.39% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alamo Group is $205.53. The forecasts range from a low of $186.85 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.39% from its latest reported closing price of $176.58.

The projected annual revenue for Alamo Group is $1,592MM, an increase of 5.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alamo Group. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALG is 0.19%, an increase of 9.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 13,535K shares. The put/call ratio of ALG is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALG by 13.87% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 1,632K shares representing 13.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,577K shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALG by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 14K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALG by 7.96% over the last quarter.

FAB - First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 47.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALG by 82.14% over the last quarter.

Alamo Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Its products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements, forestry equipment and related after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 3,950 employees and operates 27 plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil as of September 30, 2020. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.

