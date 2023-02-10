Alamo Borden County IV Cuts Stake in Highpeak Energy (HPK)

Fintel reports that Alamo Borden County IV has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.93MM shares of Highpeak Energy Inc (HPK). This represents 3.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 30, 2022 they reported 6.96MM shares and 6.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 43.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.67% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Highpeak Energy is $45.90. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 66.67% from its latest reported closing price of $27.54.

The projected annual revenue for Highpeak Energy is $1,397MM, an increase of 134.22%. The projected annual EPS is $6.20, an increase of 234.68%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in Highpeak Energy. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPK is 0.13%, a decrease of 7.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.79% to 10,873K shares. The put/call ratio of HPK is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors holds 7,314K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares, representing an increase of 31.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 41.40% over the last quarter.

Syntal Capital Partners holds 892K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 751K shares, representing an increase of 15.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 21.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 256K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares, representing an increase of 47.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 65.83% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 176K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 166K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing an increase of 19.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 26.19% over the last quarter.

Highpeak Energy Declares $0.02 Dividend

On January 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 31, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $27.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.36%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.58%, the lowest has been 0.30%, and the highest has been 1.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=73).

The current dividend yield is 0.92 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

HighPeak Energy Background Information

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas.

