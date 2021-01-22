Alameda-Backed Investment Platform Stacked Acquires Automated Trading Service
Two automated cryptocurrency services have merged to make trading and investing even easier.
- Stacked, an automated investing startup launched in early 2020, acquired algorithmic trading and signals service Alertatron to further “demystify the investing experience” for novice cryptocurrency buyers, per a release published Friday.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- “The trade execution technology built by Alertatron is extremely robust […] and will accelerate our technical roadmap for Stacked by at least half a year,” CEO Joel Birch said in a statement.
- Since its launch, Stacked has reported over $4 billion in volume, Birch told CoinDesk, with $2 billion of that having been executed in the last two months.
- Stacked closed a $1 million seed round joined by Alameda Research’s venture arm and CoinFund in September 2020.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
