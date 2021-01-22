Alameda-Backed Investment Platform Stacked Acquires Automated Trading Service

Cryptocurrencies

Two automated cryptocurrency services have merged to make trading and investing even easier.

  • Stacked, an automated investing startup launched in early 2020, acquired algorithmic trading and signals service Alertatron to further “demystify the investing experience” for novice cryptocurrency buyers, per a release published Friday.
  • Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • “The trade execution technology built by Alertatron is extremely robust […] and will accelerate our technical roadmap for Stacked by at least half a year,” CEO Joel Birch said in a statement.
  • Since its launch, Stacked has reported over $4 billion in volume, Birch told CoinDesk, with $2 billion of that having been executed in the last two months.
  • Stacked closed a $1 million seed round joined by Alameda Research’s venture arm and CoinFund in September 2020.

