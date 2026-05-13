Alamar Sells Academy Sports and Outdoors

Key Points

The form sold 51,636 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors

It no longer holds any shares

The position was previously 1.4% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter.

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According to a May 13,SEC filing, Alamar Capital Management, LLC disclosed it sold all of its Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)equity stake, liquidating 51,636 shares.

Sold 51,636 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors

It no longer holds any shares

The position was previously 1.4% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: VOO: $23.0 million (14.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: SNDK: $10.6 million (6.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT: EFA: $10.2 million (6.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: SHY: $9.3 million (5.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT: AGG: $7.4 million (4.5% of AUM)



Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $6.1 billion Net Income (TTM) $376.8 million Dividend Yield 1.2% Price (as of May 13 market close) $49.97

Company Snapshot

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a retailer selling sporting goods and outdoor recreation products, with a significant presence across the southern and central United States. The company offers a wide assortment of branded and private-label products.

Offers a broad portfolio of sporting goods, outdoor recreational products, apparel, footwear, and equipment under both proprietary and third-party brands.

Operates a multi-channel retail model with 260 physical locations and an e-commerce platform.

Targets value-oriented families, outdoor enthusiasts, and sports participants across 16 contiguous U.S. states.

What this transaction means for investors

Alamar Capital Management’s nearly 52,000 shares were valued at $2.6 million at the end of 2025. Although not one of its top holdings, the position accounted for 1.4% of the firm’s $189.2 million in AUM.

The share sale comes as Academy Sports and Outdoors’ results have been underwhelming. The company’s same-store sales (comps) dropped 1.5% in the latest fiscal year, which ended on Jan. 31. That includes a 1.6% fall in the fourth quarter.

Management expects a 1% drop to a 2% increase in comps this year. Investors will await the company’s first-quarter results, scheduled for the first part of June, for any updates to its outlook. But macroeconomic pressures have intensified since the company reported fourth-quarter results.

It’s unsurprising that Academy Sports and Outdoors’ stock return lagged the overall market. Over the last year, through May 13, the shares returned 11.4%, including dividends. That’s less than half the S&P 500 index’s 28.2%.

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Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Academy Sports And Outdoors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.