Alamar Launches NULISAseq Immune 340 Panel To Advance Immune Profiling And Proteomics Research

(RTTNews) - Alamar Biosciences, Inc. (ALMR), a commercial-stage proteomics company, announced the launch of NULISAseq Immune 340 Panel, a multiplexed immune profiling solution for translational research and drug development.

According to Alamar, the panel measures approximately 340-immune related proteins from a single sample, expanding on its existing NULISAseq Inflammation Panel 250.

The Immune 340 Panel is designed to detect ultra-low-abundance immune biomarkers, including cytokines, chemokines, immune checkpoints, metabolic regulators, cell death mediators, and co-stimulatory proteins that are often undetectable with conventional immunoassays.

By providing a comprehensive view of immune activity, the panel aims to support biomarker discovery, disease research across cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, autoimmune diseases, and aging research.

Yuling Luo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Alamar Biosciences, said: "We believe that this comprehensive view will accelerate biomarker discovery, strengthen the development of new therapies and diagnostics, and advance our mission of detecting disease earlier and helping people stay healthier for longer."

ALMR closed Tuesday at $24.71, up 1.27%.

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