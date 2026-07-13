Alamar Biosciences Partners With Leading Research Universities On National Biomarker Initiative

(RTTNews) - Alamar Biosciences, Inc. (ALMR), a precision proteomics company focused on advancing early disease detection, announced a partnership with leading U.S. research universities to launch a national-scale initiative profiling blood-based biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease and related neurodegenerative conditions.

The project will generate large-scale plasma proteomic data from approximately 21,000 samples collected from 10,000 participants enrolled in Alzheimer's Disease Research Centers across the country. Samples are stored at the National Centralized Repository for Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementias (NCRAD), providing a centralized infrastructure for coordinated biomarker discovery.

Profiling will use Alamar's NULISAseq Neuro220 panel, enhanced with a newly added eMTBR-Tau assay. This enables simultaneous blood-based measurement of tau tangle burden alongside a broad panel of neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation biomarkers. The panel also includes extensive assays for brain-derived tau and alpha-synuclein biology, offering a unique opportunity to study multiple neurodegenerative pathways in deeply characterized participants.

This initiative is co-led by Sarah Biber (Washington University in St. Louis), PhD, Sterling Johnson (University of Wisconsin), PhD, and Tatiana Foroud, PhD (Indiana University, NCRAD). The resulting dataset will be publicly accessible, linked through National Alzheimer's Coordinating Center IDs, and open to AI-driven discovery through a national data challenge.

"Our precision proteomics platform is designed to measure hundreds of low-abundance proteins from blood with attomolar sensitivity, at scale, " said Dr. Yuling Luo, founder and CEO of Alamar. "Applying that capability to a cohort of this size will provide a clinically anchored proteomic dataset that supports discovery, validation, and translational research across neurodegenerative disease."

ALMR has traded between $18.85 and $28.68 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (July 10, 2026) at $28.42, up 7.33%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $28.40, down 0.07%.

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