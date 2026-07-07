BioTech
ALMR

Alamar Biosciences Launches EMTBR-Tau Immunoassay For Alzheimer's Disease

July 07, 2026 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alamar Biosciences, Inc. (ALMR), a commercial-stage proteomics company, announced on Tuesday the commercial launch of a multiplexed blood-based immunoassay for eMTBR-Tau, a biomarker associated with Alzheimer's disease. Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder characterized by cognitive decline and pathological changes in the brain, including the accumulation of amyloid plaques and tau tangles. The biomarker eMTBR-Tau is blood-based and associated with neurofibrillary tau tangles, a pathological feature of Alzheimer's disease. The biomarker may support disease staging, patient stratification, and monitoring of biological responses to tau-targeted therapies. The eMTBR-Tau assay was designed to measure eMTBR-Tau alongside other biomarkers associated with neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation from a small blood sample. The test is available as part of the company's NULISAseq Neuro 220 multiplexed panel kits and as a single-plex assay through its Technology Access Program. The company stated that the NULISA platform enabled detection of low-abundance eMTBR-Tau even at attomolar concentrations, or one-quintillionth of a mole per litre.

Alamar shares are currently trading down 0.90% to $25.43.

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