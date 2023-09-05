News & Insights

US Markets

Alabama's congressional map illegally hurts Black voters, U.S. court rules

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

September 05, 2023 — 10:13 am EDT

Written by Joseph Ax for Reuters ->

By Joseph Ax

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Alabama's Republican-drawn congressional map illegally dilutes Black residents' voting power, a panel of federal judges ruled on Tuesday, a boost for Democrats' chances to win back a U.S. House majority in the 2024 election.

The ruling is the second time the court has thrown out a congressional plan enacted by the Republican-controlled state legislature, and the three-judge panel wrote that it saw little reason to give lawmakers a third chance. Instead, a court-appointed special master will be tasked with drawing a new map ahead of next year's election.

"The law requires the creation of an additional district that affords Black Alabamians, like everyone else, a fair and reasonable opportunity to elect candidates of their choice," the judges wrote. "The 2023 plan plainly fails to do so."

More than one-quarter of Alabama's residents are Black, but under the map Republicans passed in July, only one of the state's seven congressional districts, the 7th, was majority Black. The state's lone Democratic U.S. representative, Terri Sewell, represents the district.

The court had ordered Alabama legislators to create a second district with either a Black majority or "something quite close" to comply with the Voting Rights Act.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax Editing by Colleen Jenkins)

((joseph.ax@thomsonreuters.com; 1-917-848-0813;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.