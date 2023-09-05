News & Insights

Alabama's congressional map illegally hurts Black voters, U.S. court rules

Credit: REUTERS/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

September 05, 2023 — 09:50 am EDT

Written by Joseph Ax for Reuters ->

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Alabama's Republican-drawn congressional map illegally dilutes Black residents' voting power, a panel of federal judges ruled on Tuesday.

The map, which the Republican-controlled state legislature passed in July after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out lawmakers' previous effort, again failed to create a second district in which Black voters would have an opportunity to elect a representative of their choice in violation of the Voting Rights Act, the court said.

