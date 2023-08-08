Alabama regulators sued over 'de facto ban' on birth centers

By Brendan Pierson

Aug 8 (Reuters) - A group of midwives and doctors on Tuesday accused Alabama's health department of imposing a "de facto ban" on freestanding birth centers not affiliated with hospitals, which they said reduced much-needed access to maternal and infant health care.

In a complaint filed in Montgomery County Circuit Court, several individual providers and the Alabama branch of the American College of Nurse-Midwives said that the Alabama Department of Public Health exceeded its authority under state law in imposing "onerous" requirements that forced the state's first birth center to shut down earlier this year.

They said the need for expanding maternity care was acute in Alabama, noting that the state has among the highest maternal and infant mortality rates in the country, with Black women especially affected.

"The Alabama Department of Public Health has no place regulating birth centers, but even if it did, its contradictory stance - demanding hospital licenses for birth centers while obstructing the path to obtain them - is both unlawful and unconstitutional," Whitney White, an American Civil Liberties Union attorney representing the plaintiffs.

A spokesperson for the health department said that the department had not yet fully reviewed the lawsuit and otherwise declined to comment.

The plaintiffs include Oasis Family Birthing Center in Birmingham, which opened last September but was forced to close after the health department cut off access to the state birth registry in February.

According to the lawsuit, the agency in June proposed regulations for how freestanding birth centers would be licensed, including a requirement that they be within a certain distance of a hospital, requirements for physician supervision and a ban on having certified midwives work in centers at all.

The plaintiffs said the regulations are not in line with evidence or with other states' practices and provide no real path to obtaining a license. They said the rules make it impossible to open birth centers in areas far from hospitals where need is greatest.

They allege that the regulations exceed the health department's authority, which allows it only to regulate hospitals, as well as violating Alabamans' right under the state and United States constitutions to procreate.

The lawsuit asks the court to compel the state to issue a license to any birth center that complies with standards set by the American Association of Birth Centers, a national membership organization of freestanding birth centers.

The case is Oasis Family Birthing Center LLC v. Alabama Department of Health, Circuit Court of Montgomery, Alabama, 15th Judicial Circuit.

For plaintiffs: Whitney White of the American Civil Liberties Union; Robert Segall of Copeland, Franco, Screws & Gill

For Alabama: not available

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

((Brendan.Pierson@thomsonreuters.com; 332-219-1345 (desk); 646-306-0235 (cell);))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.