Alabama Medical Pot Bill Advances in State Legislature

Alabama is one quick step closer to legalizing medical cannabis. On Wednesday, a bill in the state's senate surmounted its first hurdle, as it easily passed in that body's judiciary committee. The vote was eight in favor, and one against, with one abstaining.

Senate Bill 165 can now advance to the senate floor for a full vote.

The bill was introduced last week by state senator Tim Melson, a Republican. It calls for marijuana use to be permitted for qualifying patients with any of 15 conditions that range from chronic pain to cancer.

Additionally, it would not permit cannabis to be sold in a form that can be smoked, only in derviatives like gummies and gels. If passed, the state's medical marijuana law would be among the more restrictive in the U.S.

Image source: Getty Images.

Although advocates professed to be satisfied with the advancement of the bill, Alabama has been down this road before. A previous bill introduced by Melson last year passed a senate vote, but effectively died in the state's house of representatives. Opponents of the current measure include the state's attorney general Steve Marshall.

Alabama is fairly typical of Southern states in its historic resistance to marijuana law liberalization. Of its neighbors, only Florida permits the sale of medical cannabis.

As such, it's possible that Florida marijuana companies such as Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF) will get involved in the market if and when SB 165 passes. Trulieve describes itself as "the first and leading medical cannabis company" in that state, and it's reasonable to think it'll try to duplicate that feat in Alabama.

Trulieve's shares closed down slightly on Wednesday.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.