Alabama Man Charged Over SIM Swap Hacks That Stole $150K in Crypto

A man from Alabama who targeted Manhattan (N.Y.) residents to steal more than $150,000 in cryptocurrency via a SIM-swapping scheme faces a string of charges, the New York Daily News reported Thursday.

Joseph Chase Oaks, 22, of Millbrook, Ala., face charges of grand larceny, identity theft and computer trespass, among other charges.

Oaks allegedly operated a scam where he accessed 50 online accounts to steal the cryptocurrency between August 2018 and October 2019.

By transferring the cell phone numbers of over 300 people to other phones in his possession, Oaks allegedly bypassed two-factor authentication measures to access the online accounts.

Prosecutors said the accused worked alongside others in the U.S. and Canada to access over 60 smartphones and hundreds of SIM cards.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said in a statement that it’s clear SIM-swapping “has only grown more common and prolific” since the first prosecution by New York authorities two years ago.

