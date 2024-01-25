Alabama completes first execution using nitrogen gas asphyxiation

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said prison officials had killed Kenneth Smith, a convicted murderer, on Thursday evening, completing the first execution using asphyxiation by nitrogen gas, which the state is advancing as a simpler alternative to lethal injections.

The state has called its new protocol "the most painless and humane method of execution known to man."

United Nations human rights experts and lawyers for Smith, who survived Alabama's previous botched attempt to execute him by lethal injection, had sought to prevent it, saying the method was risky and could lead to a torturous death or non-fatal injury.

Alabama prison officials and journalists who observed Smith's execution were due to brief reporters shortly.

Supreme Court declines to halt first US nitrogen-gas execution in Alabama case

Condemned Alabama prisoner asks US Supreme Court to stop rare second execution attempt

US judge allows first nitrogen-gas execution to proceed

U.S. Supreme Court allows death row inmate's lawsuit after failed execution

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((andrew.chung@thomsonreuters.com; 332.219.1428 ; 646.407.9441 mobile;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.