ALAB Stock Dips 31% Post Q4 Earnings: Should You Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Astera Labs ALAB shares have plunged 30.8% since it reported fourth-quarter 2025 results on Tuesday. The decline was due to a slight decrease in non-GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2025, which dropped 70 basis points sequentially to 75.7% compared to the previous quarter. This decrease was primarily attributed to a higher mix of hardware sales.



Non-GAAP operating margins also fell 150 basis points sequentially to 40.2%, driven by a $16 million increase in operating expenses due to the expansion of the R&D organization, including the aiXscale acquisition.



ALAB’s shares have also plunged 33.6% in the trailing six-month period, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 10.3% and the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s decline of 20.3% over the same time frame. The underperformance can be attributed to challenging macroeconomic uncertainties and stiff competition in the PCIe retimers market.



However, the company is benefiting from its robust and diversified product portfolio to address the growing demands of AI infrastructure and connectivity solutions, as well as its expanding partner base. It benefits from strong demand for its PCIe solutions, which have also been a major growth driver.

ALAB Stock's Performance



ALAB Benefits From Expanding Portfolio

Astera Labs’ product portfolio, including Scorpio, Aries, and Taurus, has been a key catalyst. In the fourth quarter of 2025, ALAB started increasing production of its Scorpio X-Series lead platform.



The company also expanded the Smart Fabric Switch roadmap with hyperscaler partners, adding new features to meet the needs of next-generation scale-up networking. Early interest from customers is pushing more investment into the quickly growing merchant scale-up switching market, which is expected to reach $20 billion by 2030.



In the fourth quarter of 2025, ALAB expanded its product portfolio with custom NVLink Fusion connectivity solutions designed with hyperscaler partners to optimize heterogeneous AI infrastructure performance, improve energy efficiency, and reduce cost across diverse next-generation AI workloads.



ALAB’s expanding portfolio underpins the company’s expectation that its served addressable market opportunity will expand by more than 10x over the next five years to reach $25 billion. This growth is expected to be driven by its copper-based product families, including Aries and Taurus signal conditioning solutions, Scorpio AI fabric switches, Leo CXL Memory Controllers, and custom solutions for scale-up connectivity.

ALAB Offers Strong Q1 Guidance

Aster Lab is benefiting from strong demand for its Aries, Taurus, and Scorpio product families, all of which are expected to drive growth in the first quarter of 2025.



Astera Labs expects first-quarter 2026 revenues between $286 million and $297 million. Earnings are expected to be between 53 cents and 54 cents per share for the first quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 52 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure calls for a year-over-year increase of 57.58%.

ALAB Faces Stiff Competition

Despite an expanding portfolio and strong partner base, ALAB is facing stiff competition from other industry players like Marvell Technology MRVL, Credo Technology CRDO, and Broadcom AVGO in the connectivity space.



Marvell Technology is expanding its portfolio through acquisitions. Marvell Technology recently completed its acquisition of Celestial AI, strengthening its scale-up optical connectivity capabilities for large-scale AI deployments.



Credo Technology is expanding its footprint in the PCIe retimers market with a healthy pipeline of PCIe Gen6 AECs and retimers, with further customer wins expected to support fiscal 2026 growth. Credo Technology’s shares have rallied 3.8% in the trailing six-month period.



Broadcom is expanding its footprint in the PCIe retimers market by developing advanced solutions that enhance signal quality and extend the reach of PCIe connections in high-speed data environments. Broadcom shares have surged 50.3% in the trailing 12-month period.

ALAB Shares Trading at a Premium

Astera Labs’ stock is trading at a premium, as suggested by the Value Score of F.



In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Sales, ALAB is trading at 17.67X, higher than the Computer & Technology sector’s 6.51X.

ALAB's Valuation



Conclusion

Astera Labs’ strong fundamentals, expanding partnerships, and rising AI demand reinforce its leadership in connectivity solutions. However, challenging macroeconomic uncertainties and stiff competition remain a headwind. Stretched valuation also remains a concern.



Astera Labs currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise to wait for a more favorable entry point to accumulate the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

