$ALAB stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ALAB stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $84,024,167 of trading volume.

$ALAB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ALAB:

$ALAB insiders have traded $ALAB stock on the open market 235 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 235 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JITENDRA MOHAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 1,325,680 shares for an estimated $120,299,185 .

. SANJAY GAJENDRA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 1,277,381 shares for an estimated $113,985,940 .

. MICHAEL TRUETT TATE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 617,672 shares for an estimated $58,438,799 .

. STEFAN A DYCKERHOFF has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 305,641 shares for an estimated $28,371,408 .

. MANUEL ALBA has made 0 purchases and 56 sales selling 312,000 shares for an estimated $27,158,675 .

. PHILIP MAZZARA (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 135,049 shares for an estimated $11,635,634 .

. MICHAEL E. HURLSTON has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 69,953 shares for an estimated $6,963,132 .

. JACK R LAZAR has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 47,500 shares for an estimated $3,131,898.

$ALAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 292 institutional investors add shares of $ALAB stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ALAB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ALAB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALAB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/18.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

