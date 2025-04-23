$ALAB stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ALAB stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $130,603,617 of trading volume.

$ALAB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ALAB:

$ALAB insiders have traded $ALAB stock on the open market 223 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 223 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JITENDRA MOHAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 1,196,195 shares for an estimated $112,737,113 .

. SANJAY GAJENDRA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 1,090,680 shares for an estimated $102,869,036 .

. MICHAEL TRUETT TATE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 517,672 shares for an estimated $52,235,439 .

. STEFAN A DYCKERHOFF has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 305,641 shares for an estimated $28,371,408 .

. MANUEL ALBA has made 0 purchases and 71 sales selling 312,000 shares for an estimated $28,240,401 .

. PHILIP MAZZARA (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 110,049 shares for an estimated $10,117,069 .

. MICHAEL E. HURLSTON has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 69,953 shares for an estimated $6,963,132 .

. JACK R LAZAR has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 17,500 shares for an estimated $1,538,888.

$ALAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 290 institutional investors add shares of $ALAB stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ALAB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ALAB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALAB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/27, 02/18.

$ALAB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALAB in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/20/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/03/2024

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 11/05/2024

$ALAB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALAB recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ALAB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $102.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Lipacis from Evercore ISI set a target price of $110.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Richard Shannon from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $105.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $100.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Tore Svanberg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $100.0 on 11/05/2024

