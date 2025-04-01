$ALAB stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ALAB stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $72,956,205 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ALAB:
$ALAB Insider Trading Activity
$ALAB insiders have traded $ALAB stock on the open market 222 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 222 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JITENDRA MOHAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 1,325,680 shares for an estimated $120,299,185.
- SANJAY GAJENDRA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 1,200,680 shares for an estimated $110,510,219.
- MICHAEL TRUETT TATE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 617,672 shares for an estimated $58,438,799.
- STEFAN A DYCKERHOFF has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 305,641 shares for an estimated $28,371,408.
- MANUEL ALBA has made 0 purchases and 50 sales selling 212,000 shares for an estimated $22,146,864.
- PHILIP MAZZARA (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 135,049 shares for an estimated $11,635,634.
- MICHAEL E. HURLSTON has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 69,953 shares for an estimated $6,963,132.
- JACK R LAZAR has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $1,863,858.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ALAB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 288 institutional investors add shares of $ALAB stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 7,186,582 shares (+354.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $951,862,785
- ATREIDES MANAGEMENT, LP removed 5,331,840 shares (-74.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $706,202,207
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,422,959 shares (+198.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $585,820,919
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 3,760,765 shares (+2328.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $498,113,324
- INTEL CORP removed 2,573,683 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $340,884,313
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 2,446,861 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $324,086,739
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 2,141,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $283,601,940
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$ALAB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ALAB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALAB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/27, 02/18.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$ALAB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALAB in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/20/2024
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/03/2024
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 11/05/2024
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/09/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ALAB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALAB forecast page.
$ALAB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALAB recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ALAB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Lipacis from Evercore ISI set a target price of $110.0 on 11/05/2024
- Richard Shannon from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $105.0 on 11/05/2024
- Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $100.0 on 11/05/2024
- Tore Svanberg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $100.0 on 11/05/2024
- Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $74.0 on 10/09/2024
You can track data on $ALAB on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.