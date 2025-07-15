$ALAB stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ALAB stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $133,212,779 of trading volume.

$ALAB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ALAB (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ALAB stock page ):

$ALAB insiders have traded $ALAB stock on the open market 182 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 182 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANJAY GAJENDRA (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 1,102,017 shares for an estimated $100,203,412 .

. JITENDRA MOHAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 63 sales selling 986,984 shares for an estimated $87,379,656 .

. MICHAEL TRUETT TATE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 669,381 shares for an estimated $59,495,841 .

. MANUEL ALBA has made 0 purchases and 47 sales selling 214,741 shares for an estimated $16,676,257 .

. PHILIP MAZZARA (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 86,345 shares for an estimated $7,665,368 .

. MICHAEL E. HURLSTON has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $459,107 .

. JACK R LAZAR has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $458,450 .

. BETHANY MAYER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 686 shares for an estimated $60,003.

$ALAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 251 institutional investors add shares of $ALAB stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ALAB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ALAB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALAB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/27, 02/18.

$ALAB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALAB in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/12/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/17/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

$ALAB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALAB recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $ALAB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Lipacis from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $104.0 on 05/21/2025

Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $80.0 on 05/16/2025

Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $99.0 on 05/12/2025

Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $100.0 on 05/07/2025

Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $75.0 on 05/07/2025

Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a target price of $100.0 on 04/17/2025

Atif Malik from Citigroup set a target price of $100.0 on 04/14/2025

