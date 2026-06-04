ALAB Soars 203% in Three Months: Should You Hold or Fold the Stock?

Astera Labs ALAB shares have gained 202.9% in the past three months, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s increase of 26.8% and the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s rise of 3.6% over the same time frame.



The company shares have also outperformed its peers, which include Credo Technology CRDO and Cisco Systems CSCO. Both Credo Technology and Cisco Systems shares have surged 87% and 60.5% in the past three-month period.



The outperformance can be attributed to ALAB’s expanding portfolio to address the growing demands of AI infrastructure and connectivity solutions. Its product portfolio, including Scorpio, Aries, and Taurus, has been a key catalyst.

ALAB Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ALAB Benefits From Expanding Portfolio

ALAB’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. ALAB recently announced a major expansion of its operations in Taiwan and its Cloud-Scale Interop Lab. This expansion will speed up the deployment of rack-scale AI infrastructure.



The move improves the company’s engineering, operations, quality, and technical support. It also boosts collaboration with important partners, including AMD, Arm, Intel, NVIDIA, and leading Taiwan ODMs like GIGABYTE, Ingrasys, Inventec, Quanta Cloud Technology, and Wiwynn. Astera Labs wants to speed up platform validation, system integration, debugging and qualification processes by strengthening its presence in Taiwan’s semiconductor ecosystem. This will help customers shorten development cycles and launch AI infrastructure solutions to market more quickly.



The Scorpio product family, particularly the Scorpio X-Series and P-Series PCIe 6 switches, has been a key catalyst. In the first quarter of 2026, ALAB expanded its market-leading Scorpio P-Series PCIe-6 Fabric Switch family to span 32- to 320-lane configurations, enabling flexible deployment across hyperscale and AI infrastructure environments. The company also enhanced infrastructure fleet management with customer-optimized firmware and COSMOS embedded software, while expecting multi-customer shipments in the second half of 2026 and broader volume ramps in 2027.

ALAB Offers Strong Q2 Guidance

Aster Labs is benefiting from strong demand for its Aries, Taurus, and Scorpio product families, all of which are expected to drive growth in the second quarter of 2025.



For the second quarter of 2026, ALAB expects revenues between $355 million and $365 million, implying 15% to 18% sequential growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $360.21 million, representing year-over-year growth of 87.68%.



Earnings are expected to be between 68 cents and 70 cents per share for the second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 69 cents per share, which has increased 25.45% over the past 30 days. The figure implies a year-over-year increase of 56.82%.

Astera Labs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Astera Labs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Astera Labs, Inc. Quote

ALAB Faces Stiff Competition

Despite an expanding portfolio and strong partner base, ALAB is facing stiff competition from other industry players like Marvell Technology MRVL, Credo Technology, and Cisco Systems. These companies are all expanding their footprints in the AI infrastructure space.



Marvell Technology’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In June 2026, Marvell Technology introduced the Teralynx T100, the industry’s first 102.4 Tbps AI-optimized switch silicon, delivering up to 25% lower power consumption and ultra-low latency to improve efficiency and scalability in large AI data center networks.



Cisco has been integrating AI into its product portfolios across networking, security, collaboration and observability. Strong demand for Cisco’s products in developing AI infrastructure has been a game-changer for the company. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, AI infrastructure orders taken from hyperscalers totaled $1.9 billion in the reported quarter compared with $600 million in the year-ago quarter. Cisco raised its fiscal 2026 hyperscaler AI infrastructure order outlook from $5 billion to $9 billion and increased expected AI infrastructure revenues from $3 billion to $4 billion.



Credo Technology’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In May 2026, Credo Technology completed its acquisition of DustPhotonics, adding industry-leading silicon photonics technology to strengthen its optical interconnect portfolio across 800G, 1.6T and 3.2T solutions. The acquisition enhances Credo Technology’s vertically integrated AI connectivity stack and is expected to be a significant growth driver in fiscal 2027, supported by increasing hyperscale AI adoption.

ALAB Shares Trade at a Premium

Astera Labs’ stock is trading at a premium, as suggested by the Value Score of F.



In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Sales, ALAB is trading at 34.77X, higher than the Computer & Technology sector’s 7.02X.

ALAB Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Astera Labs’ strong fundamentals, expanding partnerships and rising AI demand reinforce its leadership in connectivity solutions. However, elevated R&D spending, acquisition-related investments, and aggressive expansion efforts are pressuring profitability in the near term. Stiff competition and stretched valuation also remain concerns.



Astera Labs currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise to wait for a more favorable entry point to accumulate the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.