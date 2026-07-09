ALAB Rides on Strong Demand for PCIe Solution: A Sign for More Upside?

Astera Labs ALAB is benefiting from surging demand for its PCIe (Peripheral Component Interconnect Express) solutions, particularly as the AI infrastructure market accelerates and hyperscalers, AI labs and sovereign entities invest heavily in next-generation data center technologies.



In the first quarter of 2026, Astera Labs delivered strong financial results, with revenues reaching $308 million, up 14% sequentially and 93% year over year. PCIe Gen 6 revenues accounted for more than one-third of the company’s total revenues in the quarter, underscoring the centrality of this product line to Astera Labs’ growth. Millions of PCIe Gen 6 ports have been shipped to date, demonstrating the maturity and adoption of Astera Labs’ portfolio across AI fabric and signal conditioning applications.



The company’s Scorpio product family, which includes both the X-Series and P-Series PCIe 6 switches, is at the forefront of this momentum. The newly launched Scorpio X-Series supports up to 320 lanes, enabling high-radix, scale-up networking for large AI clusters. These switches are purpose-built to maximize AI economics, featuring hardware-accelerated hypercast and in-network compute engines that can double collective operations performance.



ALAB is diversifying its customer base with new design wins and is well-positioned to capitalize on the industry’s transition to PCIe 6, 800 gigs, and 1.6T Ethernet connectivity. Management expects continued strong revenue growth through 2026 and into 2027, driven by the proliferation of AI fabrics and the ongoing shift to higher-speed connectivity standards.



For the second quarter of 2026, ALAB expects revenues between $355 million and $365 million, implying 15% to 18% sequential growth. The outlook is driven by the continued adoption of PCIe 6 across AI platforms, rising Taurus volumes for AI scale-out connectivity and a sustained early-stage ramp-up of Scorpio X-Series products for large-scale XPU clustering.

ALAB Faces Stiff Competition

ALAB is facing stiff competition from other industry players like Marvell Technology MRVL and Credo Technology CRDO. Both Marvell Technology and Credo Technology are making strong efforts in the connectivity space.



Marvell Technology’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In June 2026, Marvell Technology introduced the Teralynx T100, a 102.4 Tbps AI-optimized switch silicon designed to enhance high-speed connectivity and networking efficiency in large-scale AI data centers through lower latency and reduced power consumption.



Credo Technology’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In May 2026, Credo Technology completed its acquisition of DustPhotonics, adding industry-leading silicon photonics technology to strengthen its optical interconnect portfolio across 800G, 1.6T and 3.2T solutions. The acquisition enhances Credo Technology’s vertically integrated AI connectivity stack and is expected to be a significant growth driver in fiscal 2027, supported by increasing hyperscale AI adoption.

ALAB’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

ALAB shares have surged 136.4% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s increase of 14.8%. The Zacks Internet - Software industry has decreased 8% in the same time frame.

ALAB Stock’s Performance



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ALAB stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 36.42X compared with the Internet - Software industry’s 3.89X. ALAB has a Value Score of F.

ALAB’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.94 per share, which has increased by a couple of pennies over the past 30 days. This suggests 59.78% year-over-year growth.

Astera Labs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Astera Labs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Astera Labs, Inc. Quote

ALAB’s Zacks Rank

Astera Labs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.