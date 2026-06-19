ALAB Rides on Strong Aries and Taurus Demand: A Sign for More Upside?

Astera Labs ALAB is benefiting from robust demand for its Aries and Taurus product lines, which are central to the company’s strong performance in the AI infrastructure market. In the first quarter of 2026, Astera Labs reported revenues of $308.4 million, marking a 14% sequential increase and an impressive 93% year-over-year growth.



This surge was driven by broad-based adoption across the company’s signal conditioning and fabric switch portfolios, with Aries and Taurus playing pivotal roles in supporting both scale-up and scale-out connectivity for AI infrastructure and general-purpose compute platforms.



The Aries product line, focused on PCIe 6 signal conditioning, has seen strong early adoption, particularly as AI infrastructure spending accelerates. Aries solutions are now integral to both AI fabric and signal conditioning, with PCIe Gen 6 revenues contributing more than one-third of ALAB’s total revenues in the first quarter of 2026. The company has shipped millions of PCIe Gen 6 ports to date, demonstrating the maturity and robustness of its portfolio. Aries is set to expand into PCIe 7, positioning ALAB’s leadership in intelligent connectivity solutions for AI infrastructure.



Taurus, meanwhile, has delivered solid results through the broad adoption of its Active Electrical Cable technology, which extends connectivity reach in both AI and general compute environments. The Taurus portfolio is also poised for further expansion into 1.6T Ethernet, aligning with industry trends toward higher-speed networking.



Aster Labs is benefiting from strong demand for its Aries, Taurus, and Scorpio product families, all of which are expected to drive growth in the second quarter of 2026. For the same quarter, ALAB expects revenues between $355 million and $365 million, implying 15% to 18% sequential growth.

ALAB Faces Stiff Competition

ALAB is facing stiff competition from other industry players like Marvell Technology MRVL and Credo Technology CRDO. Both Marvell Technology and Credo Technology are making strong efforts in the connectivity space.



Marvell Technology’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. Marvell Technology recently introduced the Teralynx T100, a 102.4 Tbps AI-optimized switch silicon designed to enhance high-speed connectivity and networking efficiency in large-scale AI data centers through lower latency and reduced power consumption.



Credo Technology’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In May 2026, Credo Technology completed its acquisition of DustPhotonics, adding industry-leading silicon photonics technology to strengthen its optical interconnect portfolio across 800G, 1.6T and 3.2T solutions. The acquisition enhances Credo Technology’s vertically integrated AI connectivity stack and is expected to be a significant growth driver in fiscal 2027, supported by increasing hyperscale AI adoption.

ALAB’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

ALAB shares have surged 150.7% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s increase of 20%. The Zacks Internet - Software industry has decreased 13.7% in the same time frame.

ALAB Stock’s Performance



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ALAB stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 39.34X compared with the Internet - Software industry’s 3.61X. ALAB has a Value Score of F.

ALAB’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at 69 cents per share, which has been unchanged over the past 30 days. This suggests 56.82% year-over-year growth.

Astera Labs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Astera Labs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Astera Labs, Inc. Quote

ALAB’s Zacks Rank

Astera Labs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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