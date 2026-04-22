ALAB Rides on Strong Aries and Taurus Demand: A Sign for More Upside?

Astera Labs ALAB is benefiting from strong demand for its Aries and Taurus product lines, which have been a key growth driver of its impressive financial performance. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Aries portfolio, featuring PCIe 6 solutions, grew nearly 70% year over year in 2025.



Growth was fueled by increasing deployments of custom AI accelerators at large hyperscalers, with Aries Gen 6 products being the industry’s only PCIe 6 DSP retimer solutions shipping in high volume. The company expects continued growth for Aries as more customers launch PCIe 6-capable AI accelerators and systems throughout 2026 and into 2027, indicating that the PCIe 6 transition cycle is still in its early stages.



Taurus was the strongest performing product family in the fourth quarter of 2025, with revenue growing more than 4x year over year. This surge is attributed to a broad range of 400 gig designs supporting both AI and general-purpose systems. The upcoming transition to 800-gig switching platforms is expected to be the next catalyst for market expansion, driving further growth opportunities for Taurus.



Aster Labs is benefiting from strong demand for its Aries, Taurus, and Scorpio product families, all of which are expected to drive growth in the first quarter of 2026. Astera Labs expects first-quarter 2026 revenues between $286 million and $297 million.

ALAB Faces Stiff Competition

ALAB is facing stiff competition from other industry players like Marvell Technology MRVL and Credo Technology CRDO. Both Marvell Technology and Credo Technology are making strong efforts in the connectivity space.



Marvell Technology’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In March 2026, Marvell Technology announced a major expansion of its 1.6T optical DSP platform portfolio, advancing the industry’s transition from 800G into 1.6T next-generation AI data center connectivity.



In March 2026, Credo Technology announced a definitive agreement to acquire DustPhotonics to vertically integrate its optical connectivity stack, combining SerDes, Digital Signal Processing, and silicon photonics for next-generation AI and hyperscale networks. The deal strengthens Credo Technology’s optical roadmap, expands its addressable market, and enhances cost efficiency and reliability in high-speed interconnects, positioning it to exceed $500 million in optical revenue by fiscal 2027.

ALAB’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

ALAB shares have gained 15.4% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s increase of 6%. The Zacks Internet - Software industry has decreased 8.7% in the same time frame.

ALAB Stock's Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ALAB stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 22.31X compared with the Internet - Software industry’s 3.98X. ALAB has a Value Score of F.

ALAB's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.39 per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. This suggests 29.89% year-over-year growth.

Astera Labs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Astera Labs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Astera Labs, Inc. Quote

Astera Labs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.