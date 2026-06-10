ALAB Rides on Strong AI Infrastructure Demand: A Sign for More Upside?

Astera Labs ALAB is benefiting from the accelerating demand for AI infrastructure, which is driving robust growth across its product portfolio and positioning the company for further upside. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, ALAB reported revenues of $308 million, up 14% sequentially and an impressive 93% year over year.



The company’s leadership in high-speed connectivity, expanding product portfolio and deep customer partnerships position it to capture a growing share of the AI infrastructure market. ALAB recently announced a major expansion of its operations in Taiwan and its Cloud-Scale Interop Lab. This expansion will speed up the deployment of rack-scale AI infrastructure.



The move improves the company’s engineering, operations, quality, and technical support. It also boosts collaboration with key partners, including AMD, Arm, Intel, NVIDIA, and leading Taiwan ODMs such as GIGABYTE, Ingrasys, Inventec, Quanta Cloud Technology, and Wiwynn. Astera Labs expects to speed up platform validation, system integration, debugging and qualification processes by strengthening its presence in Taiwan’s semiconductor ecosystem. This will help customers shorten development cycles and launch AI infrastructure solutions to market more quickly.



The company benefits from strong growth in UALink, an open-standard scale-up connectivity protocol designed to address the increasing demands of AI infrastructure. In the first quarter of 2026, ALAB collaborated with UALink Consortium to publish the new UALink 2.0 specification, introducing advanced capabilities such as In-Network Compute, confidential computing and multi-path routing while preserving its foundational memory-semantic model. These enhancements strengthen scalability, security and resiliency, further supporting an open, vendor-neutral AI compute fabric designed to meet evolving industry demands.



ALAB’s rising demand for AI reinforces its leadership in connectivity solutions, which are expected to drive growth in the second quarter of 2025. For the same quarter, ALAB expects revenues between $355 million and $365 million, implying 15% to 18% sequential growth.

ALAB Faces Stiff Competition

ALAB is facing stiff competition from other industry players like Marvell Technology MRVL and Cisco Systems CSCO. Both Marvell Technology and Cisco Systems are expanding their footprints in the AI infrastructure space.



Marvell Technology’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In June 2026, Marvell Technology introduced the Teralynx T100, the industry’s first 102.4 Tbps AI-optimized switch silicon, delivering up to 25% lower power consumption and ultra-low latency to improve efficiency and scalability in large AI data center networks.



Cisco Systems has been integrating AI into its product portfolios across networking, security, collaboration and observability. Strong demand for Cisco’s products in developing AI infrastructure has been a game-changer for the company. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, AI infrastructure orders taken from hyperscalers totaled $1.9 billion compared with $600 million in the year-ago quarter. Cisco raised its fiscal 2026 hyperscaler AI infrastructure order outlook from $5 billion to $9 billion and increased expected AI infrastructure revenues from $3 billion to $4 billion.

ALAB’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

ALAB shares have surged 105.4% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s increase of 17.2%. The Zacks Internet - Software industry has decreased 11.4% in the same time frame.

ALAB Stock’s Performance



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ALAB stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 32.5X compared with the Internet - Software industry’s 3.76X. ALAB has a Value Score of F.

ALAB’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.92 per share, which has been unchanged over the past 30 days. This suggests 58.70% year-over-year growth.

Astera Labs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Astera Labs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Astera Labs, Inc. Quote

ALAB’s Zacks Rank

Astera Labs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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