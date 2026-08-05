ALAB Q2 Earnings Call Puts Scorpio Ramp Ahead of Schedule

Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB centered its second-quarter 2026earnings callon an earlier-than-expected production ramp for Scorpio fabric switches and a sharp third-quarter revenue step-up.

Management also widened the growth narrative beyond switching, pointing to sustained Aries demand, new CXL wins, optical connectivity and custom silicon as additional drivers for 2027 and beyond.

ALAB Sets Up a Sharp Q3 Step-Up

Chief financial officer Desmond Lynch guided third-quarter revenues to $540-$560 million. The midpoint represents 40% sequential growth, led by Scorpio X-Series volume production.

Lynch said continued Aries PCIe 6 strength and preproduction Taurus shipments for 800-gig Ethernet would also support the quarter. Scorpio is expected to become Astera Labs’ largest product family one quarter earlier than previously anticipated.

Second-quarter revenues rose 27% sequentially and 104% year over year to $392.4 million. Non-GAAP earnings of 80 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents, while revenues exceeded the $360.2 million consensus mark.

Astera Labs, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Astera Labs, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Astera Labs, Inc. Quote

Astera Labs Expands the Product Engine

Chief executive officer Jitendra Mohan said PCIe 6 products generated more than half of total revenue, up from one-third in the first quarter. Scorpio and record Aries sales drove that shift.

President and chief operating officer Sanjay Gajendra said Aries benefited from continued PCIe 5 demand in inference systems and higher attach rates for PCIe 6. He expects that cycle to continue into later protocol generations.

Mohan also highlighted Taurus growth and said new 200-gig-per-lane signal conditioners could double the portfolio’s market opportunity to more than $4 billion by 2030.

ALAB Converts Growth Into Operating Leverage

Lynch reported a 73.7% non-GAAP gross margin, slightly above the company’s 73% guidance. Non-GAAP operating margin reached 39.1%, up 290 basis points sequentially.

Third-quarter gross margin is expected to ease to about 72% as the product mix broadens. Even so, Lynch projected a non-GAAP operating margin of roughly 43%, up 400 basis points sequentially.

In response to a Barclays analyst, Lynch said Scorpio’s average margin profile is broadly consistent with corporate gross margins, though use cases and lane utilization create variation. He maintained a long-term gross-margin target of 78%.

Astera Labs Builds Its 2027 Opportunity Set

Mohan said Astera Labs plans to support 2027 XPU platforms with UALink switches and copper and optical signal-conditioning products. Management expects the protocol transition to increase content per accelerator.

Gajendra said standard and custom Leo CXL memory controllers are scheduled for volume shipments to two U.S. hyperscalers in 2027. The company is targeting memory expansion, accelerator attachment and general-purpose computing applications.

Gajendra outlined initial fiber-attach and near-packaged-optics production for 2027, followed by co-packaged optical Scorpio switches from 2028. Initial custom-connectivity shipments are also planned for 2027.

ALAB Q&A Highlights Customer Diversity and Pipeline Strength

A JPMorgan analyst asked whether Scorpio X would overtake Scorpio P during the third quarter. Gajendra confirmed that the lead high-volume program should make X-Series the larger contributor.

A BNP Paribas analyst asked about customer breadth beyond the lead hyperscaler. Gajendra said more than 10 customers are engaged with Scorpio X, with multiple programs in preproduction or qualification and further ramps targeted around year-end and early 2027.

A Citigroup analyst asked about content per accelerator. Gajendra said the high-radix Scorpio X opportunity already exceeds $1,000 per XPU and that broader connectivity content can reach multiple thousands of dollars as optical links and higher attach rates expand.

Astera Labs Keeps Execution at the Forefront

Management’s posture remained centered on converting design activity into production while funding a broader product roadmap. The near-term test is the scale and timing of the Scorpio X ramp embedded in third-quarter guidance.

The longer-term focus is diversification across customers, protocols and connectivity media. Astera Labs is pairing that expansion with continued investment while targeting stronger operating leverage as revenue grows.

ALAB Rank and Style Scores Show a Mixed Setup

ALAB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), a Value Score of F, a Growth Score of A, a Momentum Score of F and a VGM Score of C. The profile combines strong growth characteristics with weak value and momentum readings and a middle-range composite score. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Style Scores are designed to complement the Zacks Rank, with A or B scores carrying the strongest historical signal when paired with a Zacks Rank #1 or Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ALAB’s current combination is mixed, and its Zacks Rank can change as earnings estimates are revised after the newly reported results.

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