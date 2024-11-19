ALAB: 5 Charts Explain the Bull Case

Astera Labs Company Overview

Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock Astera Labs ( ALAB ) manufactures semiconductors that enhance the speed and efficiency that computers can connect. The company specializes in making chips that can handle vast amounts of data perfect for artificial intelligence and cloud computing. Though Astera Labs is relatively unknown, the company is an integral part of the AI boom and can be thought of as a means to ensure that data flows efficiently.

ALAB Boasts Strong Partnerships with AI Leaders

Though a plethora of companies seek to cash in on the AI revolution, only a select few are responsible for the foundational data infrastructure. These companies include Nvidia ( NVDA ), Intel ( INTC ), and Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD ). Before going public in March, ALAB disclosed that the company has “trusted relationships” with these industry juggernauts.

AI Buildout Boosts EPS

Robust forward earnings expectations are one of the most optimal ways to find the next leading stocks. Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest that ALAB EPS will explode by 150% next quarter and 56.15% in 2025.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bullish EPS Surprise History

ALAB has an impressive EPS surprise track record in its short history, beating Wall Street estimates by an average of 67.82% over its first three quarters as a public company.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Recent Estimate Revisions

At the heart of the powerful Zacks Rank are the recent estimate revisions. When several Wall Street analysts increase earnings estimates, it can be a bullish omen. In just the past 30 days, seven analysts tracked by Zacks have revised earnings estimates higher.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Relative Strength vs. Peers

Another sign of strength is ALAB’s relative price action versus the Vaneck Semiconductor ETF ( SMH ) and the semiconductor peer group. Since going public in March, ALAB shares have gained 51.9% while the semiconductor peer group is down 7.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IPO Bases Can Be Powerful

IPO base structures often lead to some of the most robust breakouts, especially when the company is in a strong industry group. For instance, Reddit (RDDT), another recent IPO benefitting from the AI buildout, gained 38% after breaking out of its IPO base in late October.

ALAB’s current base structure is similar to RDDT. Shares are rounding out an 8-month IPO base structure. On November 5th, shares jumped 38% on volume turnover five times the norm – a sign of accumulation. Since then, ALAB has digested the earnings-induced gains and held the gap nicely. Often, the longer a stock holds a gap, the less likely it is to fill.



Image Source: TradingView

Bottom Line

Astera Labs is an emerging leader in the red-hot artificial intelligence industry. The company boasts strong partnerships, robust forward EPS estimates, and a sound base structure.





