ALA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of AltaGas Ltd (TSX: ALA.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.06, changing hands as low as $19.03 per share. AltaGas Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALA's low point in its 52 week range is $11.87 per share, with $20.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.06.

