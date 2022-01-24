ALA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of AltaGas Ltd (TSX: ALA.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.21, changing hands as low as $24.90 per share. AltaGas Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALA's low point in its 52 week range is $18.78 per share, with $27.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.15.

