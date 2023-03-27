US Markets
Al Rajhi Bank to issue dollar sustainable sukuk

March 27, 2023 — 03:18 am EDT

Written by Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE is planning an issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated sustainable Islamic bonds, according to an investor presentation seen by Reuters.

Al Rajhi Capital, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan, KFH Capital and Standard Chartered are joint lead managers and bookrunners for the five-year sukuk.

The issuance will be of benchmark size, which typically means at least $500 million.

The sukuk will be used to finance or refinance sustainable projects eligible under the bank's sustainable finance framework, the presentation said.

