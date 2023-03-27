Al Rajhi Bank to issue dollar sustainable sukuk

DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE is planning an issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated sustainable Islamic bonds, according to an investor presentation seen by Reuters.

Al Rajhi Capital, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan, KFH Capital and Standard Chartered are joint lead managers and bookrunners for the five-year sukuk.

The issuance will be of benchmark size, which typically means at least $500 million.

The sukuk will be used to finance or refinance sustainable projects eligible under the bank's sustainable finance framework, the presentation said.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, Editing by Louise Heavens)

