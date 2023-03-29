Al Rajhi Bank tightens guidance for dollar sustainable sukuk - document

March 29, 2023 — 06:22 am EDT

DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE has tightened price guidance for five-year sustainable Islamic bonds denominated in U.S. dollars by 30 basis points to around 120 bps over U.S. Treasuries, a document on the debt sale showed on Wednesday.

Orders topped $3.5 billion for the sukuk, according to the document from one of the banks arranging the deal, which is expected to price later on Wednesday.

