Al Rajhi Bank tightens guidance for dollar sustainable sukuk - document

DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE has tightened price guidance for five-year sustainable Islamic bonds denominated in U.S. dollars by 30 basis points to around 120 bps over U.S. Treasuries, a document on the debt sale showed on Wednesday.

Orders topped $3.5 billion for the sukuk, according to the document from one of the banks arranging the deal, which is expected to price later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.