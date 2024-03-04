Al Rajhi Bank plans to issue 5-year sustainable sukuk, document says

March 4 (Reuters) - Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, The largest Islamic lender in the world, has picked banks to sell 5-year sustainable sukuk, a document from an arranging bank revealed on Monday.

The Islamic lenders has hired Al Rajhi Capital, ADCB, ADIB, Citigroup Global Markets, DIB, Emirates NBD Capital, FAB, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC Bank, KFH Capital Investment, SMBC Nikko Capital Markets, Société Générale and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers & bookrunners for the debt transaction, the document showed.

Standard Chartered Bank is also acting as sole sustainability structurer.

The investor meetings for the sukuk sale are scheduled to take place on March 4 and will be followed by benchmark-sized U.S. dollar denominated senior unsecured sustainable sukuk under the bank's $4 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme, the document added.

