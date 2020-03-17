AL Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/19/20

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/19/20, Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 4/8/20. As a percentage of AL's recent stock price of $19.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Air Lease Corp to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when AL shares open for trading on 3/19/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.04% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AL's low point in its 52 week range is $19.06 per share, with $49.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.41.

In Tuesday trading, Air Lease Corp shares are currently off about 1.8% on the day.

