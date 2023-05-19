AKZOY or AIQUY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Chemical - Diversified stocks are likely familiar with Akzo Nobel NV (AKZOY) and Air Liquide (AIQUY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, Akzo Nobel NV has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Air Liquide has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that AKZOY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

AKZOY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 20.28, while AIQUY has a forward P/E of 26.42. We also note that AKZOY has a PEG ratio of 0.72. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. AIQUY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.83.

Another notable valuation metric for AKZOY is its P/B ratio of 3.17. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, AIQUY has a P/B of 3.52.

Based on these metrics and many more, AKZOY holds a Value grade of B, while AIQUY has a Value grade of C.

AKZOY is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that AKZOY is likely the superior value option right now.

