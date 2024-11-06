AkzoNobel price target raised to EUR 82 from EUR 80 at Berenberg

Berenberg raised the firm’s price target on AkzoNobel (AKZOY) to EUR 82 from EUR 80 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
