AkzoNobel To Cut 2,000 Jobs Globally

(RTTNews) - Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZOY.PK, AKZOY), a Dutch maker of paints and performance coatings, Tuesday announced its plan to reduce around 2,000 positions globally as part of its steps to reduce cost and to enhance the efficiency of its functions.

With the initiative, the company expects to simplify operations, accelerate decision-making, and streamline its management structure.

The structural adjustments are planned to be finalized by the end of 2025.

AkzoNobel CEO, Greg Poux-Guillaume, said, "Over the last three quarters, we have demonstrated our ability to grow. We aim to accelerate profitable growth by optimizing our functional organization to become more agile in volatile markets and offset headwinds such as rising labor cost."

