AkzoNobel confirms 1.4 bln eur Tikkurila bid

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Dutch paints maker AkzoNobel AKZO.AS on Thursday confirmed its intention to buy Finnish peer Tikkurila TIK1V.HE with a binding proposal representing around 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion).

The Dulux paint maker made the non-binding 31.25 euro per share offer last week, outbidding U.S. rival PPG PPG.N, which made an offer earlier in January.

($1 = 0.8247 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk; Editing by Jan Harvey)

