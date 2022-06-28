AkzoNobel Appoints Gregoire Poux-Guillaume As CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AkzoNobel N.V. (AKZOY.PK), a Dutch paints and performance coating maker, said Tuesday that it has appointed Gregoire Poux-Guillaume as its Chief Executive Officer effective on November 1, 2022. He will succeed Thierry Vanlancker, who has been CEO and member of the Board of Management since 2017, and whose term of office is coming to an end.

Gregoire (52), has about 25 years of experience. Previous roles include CEO of Sulzer, CEO of GE Grid Solutions (previously Alstom Grid) and Senior Managing Director of CVC Capital Partners.

The appointment of Gregoire Poux-Guillaume to AkzoNobel's Board of Management is subject to shareholder approval and, as such, will be on the agenda of an Extraordinary General Meeting to be scheduled in September this year.

