Akzo Nobel suspends 2023 outlook due to macroeconomic headwinds

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel AKZO.AS on Wednesday suspended its 2023 core profit outlook, citing macroeconomic turbulence which is negatively affecting consumer confidence.

"This resulted in destocking across several distribution channels in decorative paints in Europe and performance coatings, while the market in China was impacted by the ongoing zero COVID-19 policy," chief executive Thierry Vanlancker said in a statement.

The Amsterdam-based group had previously forecast to reach earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 2 billion euros ($1.96 billion) in 2023.

Akzo Nobel said it would provide further guidance when it announces full-year results.

($1 = 1.0229 euros)

(Reporting by Elena Vardon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

