Akzo Nobel says sales decline eased to 5% in June

AMSTERDAM, July 13 (Reuters) - Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel AKZO.AS on Monday said its decline in sales eased to 5% in June as measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic started to ease in many places.

This marks an improvement as Akzo has said sales in April and May fell by around a quarter due to economic lockdowns enforced across the globe.

Reporting preliminary results, Akzo said its second-quarter adjusted operating income fell 22% to 238 million euros ($269.5 million) on revenue down 19% to 1.98 billion euros.

Akzo Nobel will publish it full second-quarter results on July 22.

($1 = 0.8830 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Jason Neely)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.