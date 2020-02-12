Akzo Nobel reports worse than expected 4Q earnings; carmaker demand weak

Contributor
Toby Sterling Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Akzo Nobel, the Dutch maker of paints and industrial coatings which owns the Flexa and Dulux brands, reported fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday that were lower than expected, as sales dipped amid weak demand from carmakers.

AMSTERDAM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Akzo Nobel AKZO.AS, the Dutch maker of paints and industrial coatings which owns the Flexa and Dulux brands, reported fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday that were lower than expected, as sales dipped amid weak demand from carmakers.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of goodwill (EBITDA) stood at 312 million euros ($340 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared to 240 million euros in the corresponding period a year ago. Sales fell 3% to 2.24 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast EBITDA of 324 million euros on sales of 2.34 billion euros.

($1=0.9167 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5002;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More