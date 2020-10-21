Akzo Nobel Q3 core profit beats as sales recover from corona slump

US Markets

Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel reported on Wednesday a better-than-expected 18% increase in third-quarter core profit to 353 million euros ($418.16 million), as sales recovered from the deep fall due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier in the year.

Analysts polled by the company had expected adjusted operating income to increase to 339.6 million euros, after a 300 million euros result a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8442 euros)

