Akzo Nobel Q2 Net Income Rises; On Track To Achieve FY Targets

(RTTNews) - Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZA.AS) reported that its second quarter profit to shareholders of the company increased to 139 million euros from 124 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.81 euros compared to 0.72 euros. Adjusted EBITDA increased to 398 million euros from 393 million euros. Organic adjusted EBITDA growth was 18 million euros, driven by pricing. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 1.07 euros compared to 1.13 euros. Second quarter revenue declined to 2.59 billion euros from 2.63 billion euros, last year. Organic sales growth was 2%, for the quarter.

Looking forward, the company expects to deliver 100 million euros of adjusted EBITDA improvement in constant currencies. Adjusted EBITDA for 2026 is expected to be at or above 1.47 billion euros, based on year-end 2025 exchange rates and adjusted for the India divestment. For the mid-term, AkzoNobel aims to expand profitability to deliver an adjusted EBITDA margin of above 16% and a return on investment between 16% and 19%.

CEO Greg Poux-Guillaume said: "Our merger with Axalta is progressing as planned, with the shareholder vote on August 5 and an expected closing at the end of 2026 or early 2027. And we remain on track to achieve our full-year targets."

At last close, Akzo Nobel shares were trading at 57.16 euros, down 0.45%.

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