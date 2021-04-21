Markets
Akzo Nobel Q1 Adj. Operating Income Rises; Revenue Up 10% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZOY.PK, AKZOY) reported that its first quarter profit from continuing operations rose to 229 million euros from 127 million euros, prior year. From total operations, earnings per share increased to 1.15 euros from 0.59 euros. Adjusted operating income was up 43% at 307 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations increased 66% to 1.18 euros from 0.71 euros.

First quarter revenue increased to 2.26 billion euros from 2.06 billion euros, previous year. Revenue was up 10% and 16% higher in constant currencies, with volumes up 16% and price up 2%, mainly due to strong end market demand, the company said.

For 2021, AkzoNobel targets to grow at least in line with its relevant markets.

