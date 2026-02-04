Akzo Nobel N.V. - Depositary Receipt (AKZOY) Price Target Increased by 27.35% to 34.95

The average one-year price target for Akzo Nobel N.V. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:AKZOY) has been revised to $34.95 / share. This is an increase of 27.35% from the prior estimate of $27.44 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $23.20 to a high of $50.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.01% from the latest reported closing price of $21.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akzo Nobel N.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 17.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKZOY is 0.26%, an increase of 12.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.09% to 4,663K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 2,388K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,399K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKZOY by 1.98% over the last quarter.

DODBX - Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund holds 2,126K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 38K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing a decrease of 30.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKZOY by 19.18% over the last quarter.

WLTG - WealthTrust DBS Long Term Growth ETF holds 36K shares.

Hantz Financial Services holds 31K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing a decrease of 7.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKZOY by 11.47% over the last quarter.

