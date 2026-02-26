Akzo Nobel N.V. - Depositary Receipt (AKZOY) Price Target Decreased by 22.15% to 27.21

The average one-year price target for Akzo Nobel N.V. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:AKZOY) has been revised to $27.21 / share. This is a decrease of 22.15% from the prior estimate of $34.95 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $23.44 to a high of $30.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.57% from the latest reported closing price of $21.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akzo Nobel N.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 17.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKZOY is 0.28%, an increase of 20.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.08% to 4,542K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 2,264K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,388K shares , representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKZOY by 4.13% over the last quarter.

DODBX - Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund holds 2,126K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 41K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing an increase of 5.89%.

WLTG - WealthTrust DBS Long Term Growth ETF holds 36K shares.

Hantz Financial Services holds 29K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing a decrease of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKZOY by 10.88% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.