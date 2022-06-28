Akzo Nobel names Poux-Guillaume as new chief executive

June 28 (Reuters) - Dulux paint maker Akzo Nobel AKZO.AS has named Gregoire Poux-Guillaume as its new chief executive, with effect from Nov. 1.

If approved by shareholders, Poux-Guillaume will take over from incumbent Thierry Vanlancker when his term ends, the Dutch company said.

