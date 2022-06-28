Akzo Nobel names Poux-Guillaume as new chief executive

Contributor
Sarah Morland Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Dulux paint maker Akzo Nobel has named Gregoire Poux-Guillaume as its new chief executive, with effect from Nov. 1.

June 28 (Reuters) - Dulux paint maker Akzo Nobel AKZO.AS has named Gregoire Poux-Guillaume as its new chief executive, with effect from Nov. 1.

If approved by shareholders, Poux-Guillaume will take over from incumbent Thierry Vanlancker when his term ends, the Dutch company said.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 92;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More