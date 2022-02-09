Akzo Nobel misses Q4 core profit forecast due to raw material costs

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel AKZO.AS reported on Wednesday weaker-than-expected quarterly core earnings as high costs of raw materials continued to weigh on the market.

The Amsterdam-based firm reported fourth-quarter adjusted operating income of 209 million euros ($238.72 million), missing analysts' 212.5 million euro forecast.

