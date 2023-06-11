Akzo Nobel India (NSE:AKZOINDIA) Price Target Increased by 7.14% to 3,060.00

The average one-year price target for Akzo Nobel India (NSE:AKZOINDIA) has been revised to 3,060.00 / share. This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 2,856.00 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,030.00 to a high of 3,150.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.73% from the latest reported closing price of 2,493.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akzo Nobel India. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKZOINDIA is 0.01%, a decrease of 8.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.71% to 516K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 153K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 147K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing an increase of 9.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKZOINDIA by 0.77% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 64K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 43K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKZOINDIA by 9.27% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 42K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 10.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKZOINDIA by 1.67% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.